Crowd Source Rescue seeking volunteers to help with Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Hurricane Ida search and rescue teams are switching to relief efforts and Houston based non-profit is seeking help from the Concho Valley.

Crowd Source Rescue coordinates volunteers during disasters and encourages neighbors to help neighbors.

Executive Director of Crowd Source Rescue, Matthew Marchetti, spoke with us on his way to Louisiana.

“Texas and Louisiana in general have a very special bond because we will respond to the other’s hurricanes. In Hurricane Laura, there was a sense of alright, were coming over here and were repaying the favor for Hurricane Harvey, then coming back again for Hurricane Delta and then again for Hurricane Ida. Its just sort of heart breaking that the same areas just keep getting hit over and over,” said Marchetti.

The organization is reaching out for volunteers from this area, to help with search efforts or driving supplies down to Louisiana.

Daniel Watkins, a rescue specialist from Texas A&M Task Force One, reiterates the devastation that Ida has caused.

“It’s hard to describe an event like that till you really see the destruction and how powerful nature can be. You know this storm was more of a wind event and when I say wind event, meaning the force of the winds. Basically it was just a giant tornado that was essentially hitting these communities and just devastating them,” said Watkins.

If you can’t leave Texas, there are other ways to help including donating money or supplies to the relief effort.

