Concho Valley Homepage News Director, David Wagner, takes a tour through Crockett Elementary with Principal Clayton Hubbard to see how this school year will be different with COVID-19. Principal Hubbard covers topics of classroom changes, lunch and recess, as well as general social distancing rules and safety precautions that SAISD is taking to keep your children safe.

For more information on all things back to school, visit our Back to School page or visit SAISD’s website.