Crockett county wildfire causes officials to close Hwy 163 between Ozona & Barnhart

Update 8:10 pm – The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that forward progress has been stopped and Hwy. 163 has been reopened. The wildfire is now estimated to be 900 acres and 50% contained.
The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that fire operations and heavy smoke has caused emergency officials to close a 5 mile stretch of Hwy. 163 between Ozona and Barnhart in Crockett county.
The forest service urges those traveling in the area to check with local officials.
The fire is estimated to be 750 acres.
