Crockett county wildfire causes officials to close Hwy 163 between Ozona & Barnhart

Courtesy: Texas A&M Forest Service

Courtesy: Texas A&M Forest Service

Courtesy: Texas A&M Forest Service

Courtesy: Texas A&M Forest Service

Update 8:10 pm – The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that forward progress has been stopped and Hwy. 163 has been reopened. The wildfire is now estimated to be 900 acres and 50% contained.

Update: the #190EastFire in Crockett County is now estimated to be 900 acres and 50% containment. Forward progression has been stopped and HWY 163 has been reopened. Drive safe as crews and smoke will still be in the area through the night. #txfire pic.twitter.com/mml6RM2284 — Incident Information – Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) August 7, 2019

The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that fire operations and heavy smoke has caused emergency officials to close a 5 mile stretch of Hwy. 163 between Ozona and Barnhart in Crockett county.

The forest service urges those traveling in the area to check with local officials.

The fire is estimated to be 750 acres.

Update: Firing operations and heavy smoke have lead firefighters to close 5 miles of HWY 163 between Ozona and Barnhart on the #190EastFire in Crockett County. Check with local officials if traveling in the area. #txfire pic.twitter.com/YvFT34GFll — Incident Information – Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) August 7, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.