Critter shack holds weekend adoption event

SAN ANGELO, TX – Local area animal shelter Critter Shack put on a fun weekend event; offering barbecue to folks who came out to their local Petsmart. Tasty food which you might offer to a prospective pet as a treat.

“This is what we do, we’ve done it every other Saturday for I think 13 years,” said Sharon Halfmann, Director of the Critter Shack. “Coming to Petsmart […] is a great partnership for us and we all benefit.”

One young attendee was excited to share his journey to become a pet owner. “I spent my whole summer watching children and cutting grass,” said Chris Gieck II, “and so, I saved up enough money.”

Organizers say the event has been running strong for over a decade, and in light of the recent Clear the Shelters events across the country, it is important to note that many animals still need loving homes.

