Crime Stoppers of San Angelo celebrates 40th birthday, shares plans for expansion, need for volunteers

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Crime Stoppers of San Angelo is celebrating their 40th birthday in 2021.

The main point Sgt. Travis Griffith with the San Angelo Police Department and Trevor Bohanan, Vice President of Crime Stoppers, wanted to make citizens aware of is that they can remain totally anonymous when submitting tips.

“In meetings I don’t even refer to them as ‘him’ or ‘her,’ they are called ‘tipsters’ every time,” Griffith said.

Tips can be made regarding specific crimes, drug sales, a sighting of a wanted person, and more.

Technology has advanced since the Crime Stoppers Program was created by a New Mexico Police Officer in the late 1970s.

Now, the P3 app allows tipsters to report a tip online. The police can then message the tipster via that app and no identifying information like a name, address, or phone number is taken or recorded. Tipsters can still report a tip via phone by calling 325-658-HELP (325-658-4357) or by filling out an online form.

The 501(c)3 nonprofit is always in need of donations and volunteers. You can get more information by sending them a message on their Facebook page or calling the number above.