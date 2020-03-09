SAN ANGELO, TX – The Crazy Desert Trail Race took place Saturday, March 7 out at San Angelo State Park. The event included 100k runs down through the standard 5k. The race was well attended and event organizers say it is a great way to engage with the outdoors. They hope the race will continue as a change in who runs the event is coming up. Trail Running Over Texas will be handing off management of the event to the San Angelo Road Lizards who also organize numerous other races throughout the year.
Crazy Desert Trail Race set for change in management
Road Lizards to organize future iterations