(FOX 44) – November 13 through 17 is Crash Responder Safety Week (CRSW), and the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) is urging the public to use extreme caution while driving near traffic accidents.

This initiative is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, and is designed to raise public awareness and help keep firefighters, other first responders and the public safe.

The IAFF says firefighters and paramedics work tirelessly to save lives at traffic incident scenes as swiftly and safely as possible. This work often leads to tragedy, claiming the life of nearly one first responder each week in the United States. Many more sustain life-altering injuries while responding to traffic accidents.

Citizens are urged to do their part to protect themselves and responders by slowing down, moving over and staying alert when approaching traffic incidents. Responders are also encouraged to stay updated on best practices for staying safe.

The IAFF says this event promotes Slow Down, Move Over law awareness for travelers and free Traffic Incident Management (TIM) training for responders.