SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A collision between two vehicles on South Filmore Street caused all traffic from South Harris Street to South Pierce Street to be blocked off along Avenue N.

The approximate location of the crash as represented by the blue marker point. Image courtesy of Google.

According to an officer at the site of the accident, the crash happened after the owner of the dark gray car drove past a stop sign without stopping. Both occupants of the dark gray car left the scene afterward, but officers from the San Angelo Police Department located them.

The officer was unable to state whether any of the passengers of either vehicle were taken to the hospital. However, an ambulance was present at the scene.

SAPD is still investigating charges.

This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.