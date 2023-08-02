The damage done to the silver Kia Sorento was extensive.

SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — A crash between two vehicles near the 5502 Sherwood Way H-E-B grocery store has sent the drivers of both cars to the hospital.

The collision happened on the Sherwood Way Service Road on the 5500 block of Sherwood Way near the H-E-B.

According to an officer at the scene, witnesses said that the crash occurred when the driver of a red Nissan Altima pulled out from the Sherwood Way Service Road onto the Houston Harte Expressway, failing to yield the right-of-way to the driver of an oncoming silver Kia Sorento. This caused the Sorento to strike the rear of the Altima.

Both vehicles were only occupied by their drivers at the time of the crash. The drivers have been transported to Shannon Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Altima will be cited for failure to yield right-of-way from a stop sign. The driver of the Sorento will be cited for other offenses not related to the crash.