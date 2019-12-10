Crash leaves car propped upside down on wire

A car accidentally reversed onto a guy wire in Parchment on Dec. 8, 2019. (Courtesy Jon Nuyen)

PARCHMENT, Mich. (WOOD) — A car ended up suspended up against a utility pole after a crash in Parchment Sunday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. on G Avenue near Riverview Drive, Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken said.

A 51-year-old Portage woman told the sheriff’s office that the brakes went out on her car, at which point she accelerated in reverse up onto a guy wire, where it became stuck.

The woman was not hurt, but she did get a ticket.

More Stories for you

• CVHP News: December 10, 2019. Berkeley Puckitt from SAPAC is in studio to talk upcoming performances

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News. This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on …

• Birthday Roll call for December the 10th

It’s time now for the Birthday roll call. Tossing over a big happy birthday to our local birthdays today. TUESDAY…

• Bus stop forecast and SAISD Lunch menu for Tuesday, December the 10th

A rainy and cold start at the bus stops this morning. Temperatures are in the mid 30s. The showers stick around for the…

• Goodfellow AFB confirms investigation of theft by airman

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Goodfellow Air Force Base issued a statement about a case of a tip jar taken off a counter at a…

• Young men return money they stole from “Stango’s Coffee Shop”

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A downtown coffee shop owner hopes several young men caught taking money from his business have…

• Late night fire damages San Angelo home

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A fire late Sunday night has left one home in unlivable conditions and the business next-door…