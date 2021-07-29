Update: DPS estimates Highway 67 to reopen around 3:00 after 2 vehicle crash closes both lanes

San Angelo, TEXAS — A crash involving two vehicles has prompted the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office to close down both lanes of traffic on U.S. Highway 67 near Harriett Rd. DPS says they hope to have both lanes of traffic reopened by 3:00 PM this afternoon.

According to the Department of Public Safety, one of the vehicles involved in the crash was overturned. No information about whether any people have been injured has been released.

The Department of Public Safety says traffic on Highway 67 and Harriett Road will be rerouted. Eastbound traffic will be routed to FM 1692, then to City Farm Road, and finally back to U.S. Highway 67. Westbound traffic will be routed to FM 1692, to Orient Road, then to U.S. 277 South.











This is a developing story. We will post updates as more information is available.