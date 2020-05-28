Crash in Coke County results in fatality

COKE COUNTY, Texas – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash involving two tractor-trailers happened just before 3 p.m. on May 27, 2020 on U.S. 277 four miles south of Bronte, Texas.

The DPS report states the road was wet from a recent thunderstorm and one of the vehicles involved hydroplaned, left the lane it was in, and hit the other vehicle head on.

Benito Garcia, 52, of San Angelo was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Russell Johnson. The other driver, 35-year-old Jaime Alejandro Gonzalez of San Angelo was taken to a hospital for incapacitating injuries.