FRISCO, TX (Adam P. Bradshaw) – Just as the Dallas Cowboys try and get back on track for the last regular season game, bad news for the defense.

Star rookie Micah Parsons was added to the COVID-19 Protocol List on Wednesday. Parsons participation in Saturday night’s finale against the Eagles is now in doubt.

Following Saturday’s game, the Cowboys will be playing a home playoff game the weekend of January 15th. If all goes well with Parsons’ recovery, he would be ready for the first playoff game.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says Parsons is one of the Cowboys most versatile players, and will be missed this weekend if he can’t go.