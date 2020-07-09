Cowboy Way Jubilee canceled

San Angelo, TX — The Cowboy Way Jubilee, scheduled for July 23 – 26, has been canceled.

Leslie Fisher, the event’s producer, said the following in a statement, released this morning, July 9, 2020:

“We were looking forward to bringing the three-day modern Wild West Experience to Fort Concho,” Fisher said. “We are as disappointed as the fans who were looking forward to getting up close and personal with Western stars, entertainers and authors. We are already planning the big event for 2021.”

She moved from Oklahoma to San Angelo this year to bring the Cowboy Way Jubilee to West Texas. It had already been postponed from April, but Fisher was hopeful she would get a greenlight for this month. She has spent a year working with television stars such as Burton Gilliam, Kathy Garver, Clu Gullagher, Darby Hinton and celebrities from The Virginian who planned to come to San Angelo.

A special part was the Forsaken Westerns Film Festival sponsored by TheWesternsChannel.com. Continuous full-length vintage movies and television series were scheduled to be shown, along with the premiere of a short film, Javelina Run. It was just one of the intricate network of events Fisher had planned.

“I’ve had a very good experience in San Angelo working with Bob Bluthard of Fort Concho and Suzanna Valenzuela with the Convention & Visitors Bureau,” Fisher said. “I know we will have an excellent event in 2021 thanks to all of their hard work and cooperation.”

Cowboy Way Jubilee 2021 will be April 29-May 2 at Fort Concho in San Angelo. Tickets purchased for 2020 can be exchanged for the “bigger and better than ever!” 2021 event. Go to www.CowboyWayJubilee.com for more information