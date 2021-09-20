Cowboy Way Jubilee canceled for second year in a row

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Cowboy Way Jubilee has been canceled for the second time, according to a statement issued by organizers of the event.

Organizers, citing a concern for public safety, said “Due to current circumstances, and for the safety and health of all, we have decided it is in everyone’s best interest to cancel the Cowboy Way Jubilee for 2021.”

Tickets purchased for the canceled event can be used for the rescheduled event, which is tentatively scheduled to be held from September 27 to October 2, 2022.