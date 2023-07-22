SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — The Fort Concho National Historical Landmark celebrated National Cowboy Day with a western art show and staged shoot-out on Saturday, July 22.

“It’s a holiday celebrated across the nation marking the heritage and history of the American cowboy,” Robert Bluthardt, site manager of the landmark, said. “That figure is very central to West Texas and certainly to San Angelo’s origins, and one might even argue central to our economy and social fabric

The event began at 9 a.m. with an art showcase in the sixth barracks of the historical site. There, paintings inspired by Western cultures, icons, natural elements and more hung on the walls of the time-tested building. Guests were offered coffee, juice, fruit and breakfast pastries free of charge while they admired the artistry and listened to Laura Huckaby, assistant director and curator of the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, discuss the intricate backstory of the Old West woven through each painting.

Afterward, attendees were invited to watch a live show put on by the Concho Cowboy Company outside the barracks. Guests watched the award-winning tale of “The Good Book,” during which lawman-turned-pastor Preacher Dan takes on the rabble-rousing Will Killem with a clever trick involving the titular book. Blank rounds rang out into the air as onlookers watched the lawbreaker fall when the dust settled.

A darn dirty scoundrel harasses a damsel in distress.

The audience eagerly watches as the story unfolds.

The lawman-turned-pastor lays down justice once more with (harmless) gunfighting.

Child attendees were “deputized” at the program’s end.

The program concluded with children in the audience getting the chance to be “deputized” by the Concho Cowboy Company.

“The whole thing is an annual event, and it’s our way of celebrating an American figure, the American cowboy,” Bluthardt said.

Though the festivities have come and gone, the Western art exhibit will remain on display until Aug 6.