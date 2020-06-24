COVID-19 update from the Tom Green County Health Department

San Angelo, Texas– Wednesday’s COVID-19 test result numbers returned 16 new positive cases. The cases come from Tom Green County, Pecos County, and Menard County and are detailed as follows:

  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, Menard County
  • Male in his 30s, black, Tom Green County (TGC)
  • Male in his 40s, white, Pecos County
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, black, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, white, Pecos County
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, white, TGC

Total positive cases: 272

Active cases: 123

Currently hospitalized: 11

