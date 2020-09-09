COVID-19 update from the City of San Angelo and the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Since the last report on September 7, there have been 71 released cases/contacts of cases (40 cases and 31 contacts of cases). There are 80 pending tests between Shannon Medical Center and San Angelo Community Medical Center.

