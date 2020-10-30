COVID-19 update from the City of San Angelo and the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Since the last report on October 28, there have been 100 released cases/contacts of cases (72 cases and 28 contacts of cases). There are 186 pending tests between Shannon Medical Center downtown and the Shannon South location.

Below are updated graphics from the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Tom Green County Health Department.





More Stories for you

• Press conference with Mayor Brenda Gunter and Dr James Vretis

SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo Mayor, Brenda Gunter and Local Health Authority, Dr. James G Vretis will hold a press c…

• When Red Ribbon Week hits close to home: Taylor Drozd’s story

Taylor Drozd is the CCP Coordinator for the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley. For her, Red Ribbon…

• History of Red Ribbon Week: Honoring DEA Agent Kiki Camarena

DPS Sgt. Justin Baker shares murdered DEA Agent Kiki Camarena’s story and how Red Ribbon Week got its start. “A lot…

• Texas Country artist Pat Green cancels Christoval show after COVID-19 diagnosis

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Country artist and Texas native, Pat Green, took to his Facebook page today to announce that he has…

• Former San Angelo Meat Packing Plant Manager Pleads Guilty to Misleading Federal Regulators

The following information is courtesy of the Department of Justice: A former manager of a San Angelo meat packing…

• 59 cases of COVID-19 confirmed by Tom Green County Health Department on Thursday, October 29, 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On October 28, 2020, there were 59 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those…