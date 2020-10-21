COVID-19 update from the City of San Angelo and the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Since the last report on October 19, there have been 63 released cases/contacts of cases (35 cases and 28 contacts of cases). There are 165 pending tests between Shannon Medical Center and San Angelo Community Medical Center.

Below are updated graphics from the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Tom Green County Health Department.





More Stories for you

• Tuf Cooper replacing Caleb Smidt in the CINCH Roping Fiesta

SAN ANGELO, Texas – (MATCH ROPING UPDATE): Due to injury, Caleb Smidt has bowed out of the CINCH Roping Fiesta Match…

• Our Water: O.H. Ivie carp die off caused by virus

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Local anglers and residents have reported alarming numbers of carp washing up dead on O.H. Ivie…

• 53 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• “I let God take over.” Man shares his story of addiction, recovery, and hope

Red Ribbon Week, a national campaign to raise awareness of the danger of drug and alcohol abuse in schools, is…

• “I found purpose, I found passion.” Woman who battled alcoholism now helps others going through the same struggle

Red Ribbon Week, a national campaign to raise awareness of the danger of drug and alcohol abuse in schools, is…