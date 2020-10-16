COVID-19 update from the City of San Angelo and the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Since the last report on October 14, there have been 68 released cases/contacts of cases (49 cases and 19 contacts of cases).

There are 91 pending tests between Shannon Medical Center and San Angelo Community Medical Center.





Courtesy of the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Tom Green County Health Department.

