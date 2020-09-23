COVID-19 update from the City of San Angelo and the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Since the last report on September 21, there have been 44 released cases/contacts of cases (27 cases and 17 contacts of cases). There are 109 pending tests between Shannon Medical Center and San Angelo Community Medical Center.

Below are updated graphics from the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Tom Green County Health Department.







