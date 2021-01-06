COVID-19 update from the City of San Angelo and Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

Since the last report on January 4, there have been a total of 428 cases and contacts of cases released (277 cases and 151 contacts of cases). There are 93 pending tests from the combined Shannon campuses.

Below are updated infographics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Tom Green County Health Department. For all other COVID-19 statistics and information, please visit the City of San Angelo webpage.





