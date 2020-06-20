COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:00 P.M. June 20, 2020, there are 9 new cases of COVID-19 to report on today.

Male in his 20s, white, Midland County, travel related

Male in his 70s, white, Tom Green County (TGC), community spread

Teenage male, white, TGC, exposure to known case

Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case

Female in her 50s, white, TGC, exposure to known case

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC, pending method of transmission

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC, pending method of transmission

Male in his 30s, black/Pacific Islander, TGC, exposure to known case

Total positive cases: 232

Active cases: 64

Currently hospitalized: 1

We have an update from two of the cases that had pending methods of transmission from the June 18 and June 19 reports:

Male in his 20s, American Indian, TGC, community spread (June 18)

(June 18) Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC, travel related (June 19)

Please refer to all other information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.