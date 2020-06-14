COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:00 P.M. June 14, 2020, there are 2 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

Female in her 60’s, Hispanic, Tom Green County, community spread

Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC, community spread

Update to one of the cases yesterday that was listed as “pending transmission.”

Female in her 30’s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread

Total positive cases: 148

Active cases: 30

Currently hospitalized: 2

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.