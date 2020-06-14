COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:00 P.M. June 14, 2020, there are 2 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.
- Female in her 60’s, Hispanic, Tom Green County, community spread
- Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC, community spread
Update to one of the cases yesterday that was listed as “pending transmission.”
- Female in her 30’s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread
Total positive cases: 148
Active cases: 30
Currently hospitalized: 2
Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.