COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:00 p.m. June 13, 2020, there are 9 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

Female in her 20’s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread

Male in his 70’s, white, TGC, community spread, hospitalized

Male in his 50’s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread

Male in his 20’s, white, TGC, community spread

Female in her 40’s, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case

Teenage female, white, TGC, exposure to known case

Young female, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case

Female in her 30’s, Hispanic, TGC, pending transmission

Male in his 20’s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread

Total positive cases: 146

Active cases: 28

Hospitalized: 2

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.