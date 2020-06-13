COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 2:00 p.m. June 13, 2020, there are 9 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.
- Female in her 20’s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread
- Male in his 70’s, white, TGC, community spread, hospitalized
- Male in his 50’s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread
- Male in his 20’s, white, TGC, community spread
- Female in her 40’s, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case
- Teenage female, white, TGC, exposure to known case
- Young female, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case
- Female in her 30’s, Hispanic, TGC, pending transmission
- Male in his 20’s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread
Total positive cases: 146
Active cases: 28
Hospitalized: 2
Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.