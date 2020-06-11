COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:30 p.m. June 11, 2020, there are 8 new cases of COVID-19 to report on today.

Female in her 20’s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread

Male in his 30’s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread

Male in his 70’s, white, Coke County, exposure to known case

Young male, white, Coke County, exposure to known case

Male in his 20’s, Hispanic, TGC, pending

Female in her 30’s, white, TGC, pending

Male in his 40’s, Hispanic, TGC, pending

Female in her 30’s, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.