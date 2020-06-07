COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:00 p.m. June 7, 2020, there are 4 new cases of COVID-19 to report on.

Female in her 20’s, Hispanic, Tom Green County, exposure to known case

Female in her 30’s, Hispanic, Tom Green County, exposure to known case

Female in her 50’s, White, Tom Green County, exposure to known case

Teenage male, Hispanic, Crockett County, exposure to known case

This brings the total positive case count to 115 with an active case count of 16.

