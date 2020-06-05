COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:00 p.m. June 5th, 2020, there are 2 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County to report on.

Female in her 40’s, white, travel-related, TGC

Female in her 20’s, white, travel-related, tested out of state, TGC

There were 8 cases of COVID-19 released from quarantine/isolation this week.

Please refer to the graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.