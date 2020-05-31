Closings
COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department



SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of May 31, 2020, there is 1 new case of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. He is a Hispanic male in his 20’s, whose residence is in Tom Green County and it is being classified as exposure to a known case.

Total positive case count: 100
Active case count: 14

Please refer to the graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

