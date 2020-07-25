COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department

News
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

There are 47 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department.

Total positive cases: 1922
Active cases: 815

We did not receive any updates regarding the patients that are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

27 PCR cases:

  • Young female, Hispanic, Tom Green County (TGC)
  • Female in her 60s, Black, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Teenage male, Black, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 70s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, white, TGC
  • Female in his 70s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Teenage male, white, Sutton County
  • Male in his 50s, white, Irion County
  • Female in her 50s, white, Concho County
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, Johnson County
  • Teenage male, Hispanic, Coke County
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, white, TGC

20 Antigen positive cases:

  • Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, white, TGC
  • Young male, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Young male, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, pending demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, white, TGC

Please refer to the graphics and information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

YES! We’re OPEN! Businesses Respond to COVID-19

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.