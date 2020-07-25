COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

There are 47 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department.

Total positive cases: 1922

Active cases: 815



We did not receive any updates regarding the patients that are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

27 PCR cases:

Young female, Hispanic, Tom Green County (TGC)

Female in her 60s, Black, TGC

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 60s, white, TGC

Male in his 40s, white, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Teenage male, Black, TGC

Female in her 20s, white, TGC

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 60s, white, TGC

Male in his 60s, white, TGC

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 70s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, white, TGC

Female in his 70s, white, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Teenage male, white, Sutton County

Male in his 50s, white, Irion County

Female in her 50s, white, Concho County

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, Johnson County

Teenage male, Hispanic, Coke County

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 60s, white, TGC

20 Antigen positive cases:

Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, white, TGC

Female in her 30s, white, TGC

Young male, Hispanic, TGC

Male in 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Young male, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, white, TGC

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 40s, white, TGC

Male in his 30s, white, TGC

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, pending demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 50s, white, TGC

Please refer to the graphics and information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.