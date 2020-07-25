COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
There are 47 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department.
Total positive cases: 1922
Active cases: 815
We did not receive any updates regarding the patients that are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
27 PCR cases:
- Young female, Hispanic, Tom Green County (TGC)
- Female in her 60s, Black, TGC
- Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 60s, white, TGC
- Male in his 40s, white, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Teenage male, Black, TGC
- Female in her 20s, white, TGC
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 60s, white, TGC
- Male in his 60s, white, TGC
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 70s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, white, TGC
- Female in his 70s, white, TGC
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Teenage male, white, Sutton County
- Male in his 50s, white, Irion County
- Female in her 50s, white, Concho County
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, Johnson County
- Teenage male, Hispanic, Coke County
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 60s, white, TGC
20 Antigen positive cases:
- Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, white, TGC
- Female in her 30s, white, TGC
- Young male, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Young male, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, white, TGC
- Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 40s, white, TGC
- Male in his 30s, white, TGC
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, pending demographic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 50s, white, TGC
