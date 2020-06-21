COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:00 p.m. June 21, 2020, there are 7 new cases of COVID-19 to report on today.

Male in his 70s, white, Coke County, pending method of transmission

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, Tom Green County (TGC), pending method of transmission

Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC, pending method of transmission

Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC, pending method of transmission

Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC, community spread

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC, pending method of transmission

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC, pending method of transmission

We have an update from two of the cases that had pending methods of transmission from the June 20 report:

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread

Total positive cases: 239

Active cases: 96

Currently hospitalized: 1

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.