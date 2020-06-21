COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department

News
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:00 p.m. June 21, 2020, there are 7 new cases of COVID-19 to report on today.

  • Male in his 70s, white, Coke County, pending method of transmission
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, Tom Green County (TGC), pending method of transmission
  • Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC, pending method of transmission
  • Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC, pending method of transmission
  • Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC, community spread
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC, pending method of transmission
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC, pending method of transmission

We have an update from two of the cases that had pending methods of transmission from the June 20 report:

  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread

Total positive cases: 239
Active cases: 96
Currently hospitalized: 1

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

YES! We’re OPEN! Businesses Respond to COVID-19

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.