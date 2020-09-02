COVID-19 report from the City of San Angelo and the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Since the last report on August 31, there have been 52 released cases/contacts of cases (34 cases and 18 contacts of cases). There are 114 pending tests between Shannon Medical Center and San Angelo Community Medical Center.

Below are info-graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Tom Green County Health Department.







• 11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• CVHP News: September 2, 2020

This week is National Child Safety Week or Childhood Injury Prevention Week. While this applies to a range of injuries…

• Cowboy Gathering coming up September 11 and 12 at H-E-B Community Center

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 8th Annual San Angelo Cowboy Gathering will be taking place again this year despite covid-19….

• Deadlines to keep in mind ahead of 2020 election

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The early voting period for the November election will be a week longer this year, starting…

• Double J Meat, Colorado family lease former ranchers lamb plant

San Angelo, Texas — Jay and Jo Hasbrouck and family of Ault, Colorado, and Double J Meat Packing/Double J Lamb F…

• City offices closed on Labor Day, trash pickup continues

San Angelo, Texas – Most City offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 7, for Labor Day. Garbage pickup will continue as…