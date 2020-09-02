COVID-19 report from the City of San Angelo and the Health Department

News
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Since the last report on August 31, there have been 52 released cases/contacts of cases (34 cases and 18 contacts of cases). There are 114 pending tests between Shannon Medical Center and San Angelo Community Medical Center.

Below are info-graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Tom Green County Health Department.

• 11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• CVHP News: September 2, 2020
This week is National Child Safety Week or Childhood Injury Prevention Week. While this applies to a range of injuries…

• Cowboy Gathering coming up September 11 and 12 at H-E-B Community Center
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 8th Annual San Angelo Cowboy Gathering will be taking place again this year despite covid-19….

• Deadlines to keep in mind ahead of 2020 election
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The early voting period for the November election will be a week longer this year, starting…

• Double J Meat, Colorado family lease former ranchers lamb plant
San Angelo, Texas — Jay and Jo Hasbrouck and family of Ault, Colorado, and Double J Meat Packing/Double J Lamb F…

• City offices closed on Labor Day, trash pickup continues
San Angelo, Texas – Most City offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 7, for Labor Day. Garbage pickup will continue as…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.