San Angelo, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed two more deaths from complications related to COVID-19, according to a statement released shortly before 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020.

One patient was a man in his 60s, the other, a man in his 70s. Both were from Tom Green County.

This brings the total deaths from Coronavirus in Tom Green County to 11 patients.

The Health Department has released no other information at this time.