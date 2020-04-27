COVID-19 case totals from counties close to Tom Green County

These are the number of cases according to each City or County website and/or their official social media pages as of April 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. Other data for smaller communities was taken from the Johns Hopkins University website.

San Angelo/Tom Green County – 44





Abilene/Taylor County – 222

The Abilene Fire Department also announced that 36 of their personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-isolating.





Midland/Midland County – 73

Odessa/Ector County – 73

Brady/McCulloch County – 3

Ballinger/Runnels County – 1

Mason/Mason County – 1

Eden/Concho County – 1

Brownwood/Brown County – 17