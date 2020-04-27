COVID-19 case totals from counties close to Tom Green County

These are the number of cases according to each City or County website and/or their official social media pages as of April 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. Other data for smaller communities was taken from the Johns Hopkins University website.
San Angelo/Tom Green County – 44
Abilene/Taylor County – 222
The Abilene Fire Department also announced that 36 of their personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-isolating.
Midland/Midland County – 73
Odessa/Ector County – 73
Brady/McCulloch County – 3
Ballinger/Runnels County – 1
Mason/Mason County – 1
Eden/Concho County – 1
Brownwood/Brown County – 17