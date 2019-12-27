COSA to launch new water payment system next week

In less than 2 years, the City of San Angelo has experienced 2 data breaches that have compromised thousands of customers' information

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has experienced two data breaches in less than two years, affecting customers who pay their water bills online. At the start of 2020 a new, more secure payment system will be put in place.

“It provides a more user-friendly experience as well as increased security standards, which we know we’ve needed since our last breaches,” said Allison Strube, Water Utilities Director for the City of San Angelo.

At the start of the new year, the city will be launching a new payment portal for customers who pay their water bills online. “Invoice Cloud” will be replacing the old “Click2Gov” system customers currently use.

“Following the breach of 2018 was when we sought proposals for a new payment vendor. In March was when council approved that,” explained Strube.

“Invoice Cloud” will be live to customers beginning at 8:00 a.m. on January 2nd , 2020. Customers can access the portal by visiting the City of San Angelo’s website, and clicking on the “Make a Payment” tab on the home page.

The new payment portal falls to PCI Security Standards, to keep payment data safe.

“One of the things we’re most excited about is that if offers those security enhancements,” added Strube.

The new payment portal is supposed to be more “user-friendly” and offers a more modern way to pay for your water bill.

“With this new system they can do a one-time payment or create an account and sign up for paperless billing. There’s even an option to pay by text and get notifications by text of when your bill is ready to view,” continued Strube.

The current “Click2Gov” payment system will terminate at 10:00 p.m. December 31, 2019. Customers who need to make a payment on Jan. 1, 2020 may do so via phone at 325-657-4323 and select the option to make a payment over the phone. Long-distance users may call 1-855-419-2758. The drop box at 301 W. Beauregard Ave. is also available 24/7.