Corsicana, Tx (FOX 44) – Residents of the City of Corsicana were without natural gas service beginning Wednesday morning and through a cold night, with service now expected to begin to be restored some time on Thursday.

Atmos Energy issued a statement, saying the company deployed hundreds of employees and contractors to address what was termed a “temporary system outage” affecting customers in Corsicana. The statement said that crews would be working as safely and efficiently as possible to restore service and to prepare the system for relights.

No information on the exact cause of the outage was available, as of Thursday morning.

Atmos Energy Manager of Communications Kristin Goodspeed said safely restoring natural gas service is a multi-step process, and that their people and contractors worked through the night to solve the problem.

“When natural gas service is ready to be restored, our crews will go door-to-door to safely restore service and relight appliances – so we appreciate our customers’ patience as this process unfolds, ” Goodspeed said.

When the restoration process begins, a resident of the home or an authorized representative of a business who is 18 years of age or older must be present for the restoration services to be performed. If no one is at home or at the business, a technician will leave a door tag with instructions. Those with questions can call 888-286-6700.

Goodspeed said the company has increased customer service staffing, and has extended the company’s call center hours to assist customers.

Technicians will need continued access to customers’ natural gas meters throughout the process, which will be ongoing for a couple of days.

For more information on the outage, you can go here.

Atmos also reminded everyone to act fast if you think you smell gas, act fast. You are advised to leave the area immediately and call 9-1-1 from a safe distance. The Atmos Energy emergency number is 866-322-8667.