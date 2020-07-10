Cornyn, Cruz and South Texas Congressmen call for HHS field hospital and more resources in Rio Grande Valley

AUSTIN, Texas – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), along with Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Congressmen Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15), Filemon Vela (TX-34), and Henry Cuellar (TX-28), today sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar requesting that the federal government provide additional federal resources, including a new field hospital, to help respond to the surge of coronavirus cases in the Rio Grande Valley.

They wrote: “Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, health systems throughout the Rio Grande Valley have expertly prepared to adapt and respond to South Texans’ needs. Unfortunately, with recent surges in COVID-19 cases over the past several weeks, our health systems have been pushed to their limits.”

“Providers in our region have urgently requested additional staffing and a myriad of medical supplies including oxygen, ventilators, personal protective equipment, and dialysis machines as well as additional facilities to enhance critical care and discharge capacity.”

“The rapid deployment of federal resources would go a long way to alleviate and augment the local response as we continue to experience increases in COVID-19 cases. We appreciate your consideration of our requests and look forward to working with you to provide much needed relief to South Texas.”