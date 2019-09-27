Cornyn, Brady introduce bill to reauthorize program to support Child Welfare cases

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) and Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX), Ranking Member of the House Ways and Means Committee, yesterday introduced the Continuing of Useful Resources to States (COURTS) Act to reauthorize the State Court Improvement Program (CIP), which provides formula grants to state courts to help them improve their handling of child welfare cases. The bill reauthorizes CIP for five years.

“We must do everything we can to protect our nation’s most vulnerable,” said Sen. Cornyn. “Extending this program will ensure more children in these cases receive a timely resolution, help from trained legal professionals, and most importantly, support for themselves and their families.”

“Children who have faced abuse and neglect need our help. We must do everything in our power to ensure these kids get the support they need – and quickly. Permanently funding the Court Improvement Program will offer much needed certainty to those working in the courts, and will ensure the vulnerable children in Texas and across the country are protected. I want to thank Senator Cornyn for his important work on this issue, as well as Ways and Means Member Rep. Jackie Walorski and Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer. I look forward to working together to send this crucial legislation to the President’s desk soon,” said Rep. Brady.

Background on the State Court Improvement Program:

· CIP is the only source of federal funding for state courts related to child welfare.

· CIP provides formula grants to state court systems to do the following:

o Conduct assessments of their foster care and adoption laws and judicial processes and to develop and implement a plan for system improvement.

o Include improvements that the highest courts deem necessary to provide for the safety, well-being, and permanence of children in foster care.

o Implement a corrective action plan, as necessary, in response to findings identified in a child and family services review of the state’s child welfare system.

· All eligible states, including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, annually receive CIP grants.

o Typical activities include development of mediation programs, joint agency-court training, automated docketing and case tracking, linked agency-court data systems, one judge/one family models, time-specific docketing, formalized relationships with the child welfare agency, and improvement of representation for children and families.

The COURTS Act has received support from the Conference of Chief Justices and the Conference of State Court Administrators.

Source: U.S. Congress, The Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), and The Office of Representative Kevin Brady (R-TX).