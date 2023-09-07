A pedestrian walks with an umbrella outside of the Chase Center in San Francisco, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to the National Weather Service, after getting through a few more days of heat, cooler stormy weather is possible going into next week.

According to the NWS’s extended forecast, Friday, August 8 through Sunday, August 10 will continue to reach highs up 108 degrees, with morning lows staying in the 70s to 80s. Over the weekend, isolated and scattered storms will start impacting portions of the Concho Valley, but the heat will remain.

Looking forward into next week highs are predicted to be in the 90s with morning lows getting down into the 60s. Conditions will likely be partly cloudy with higher chances for scattered and numerous storms.