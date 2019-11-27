Controversy surrounds Defense Spending at home, abroad

BERLIN, Germany (Big 2/FOX 24) – Another hot topic among Germans and Americans, defense spending at NATO. President Trump has publicly attacked NATO allies including Germany over that.

NATO stands for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. NATO members have pledged to spend two percent of their gross domestic product on defense spending by 2024. The G.D.P is the value of economic activity within a country.

“The goal is two percent but the commitment is to move towards two percent and not how fast to reach it,” says Daniel Pokraka, Foreign News Correspondent.

When the wall came down, it seemed to us as the whole world and Europe would be united. We lost our sense for a possible threat and things have changed,” says Gesine Dornblueth, German Radio Reporter.

This year, NATO is celebrating 70 years.