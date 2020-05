TOM GREEN COUNTY - Joshua Paul Cox, 21, was arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Jail on May 15, 2020 for Production of Child Pornography and Enticement of a Minor. Authorities say Cox has a pending charge of Sexual Assault of a Child in Tom Green County, Texas.

Cox's actions were discovered during an investigation into an Online Solicitation of a Minor offense. During the investigation, Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies posed as a 17-year-old female and chatted with Cox online. Cox contacted the deputies (who he thought was the juvenile female) and arranged a plan to meet up with the female. The meeting would take place at an elementary school and Cox believed he and the juvenile female would engage in sexual acts. Cox arrived at the elementary school parking lot for the meeting and was arrested by deputies.