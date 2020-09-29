Content creation studio ‘Memory Vault’ opens in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Memory Vault is an Instagrammers’ paradise. From boomerangs to rotating backdrops but this business is about more than just getting you likes.

“An environment where people can have fun, make memories, take pictures,” Travis Cuellar, co-owner of Memory Vault said.

Cousins Travis and Alexis opened this studio just days ago. The inspiration came to them after Alexis had such a great time with her family at a similar place in another city.

“As soon as I walked into the place that I visited I thought, ‘we could do this in San Angelo for sure and they would love it.’ I guess that was the instant idea, that was the instant thought, we just manifested that and here we are,” Alexis Zepeda, co-owner of Memory Vault said.

For this pair, family is at the center of their minds and they hope anyone who visits will have a better understanding of the meaning of this business’s name.

“We wanted to put memories have that word in the name and we went through a lot of different second words and we thought, for the memories and to be able to keep them forever like a vault and keep them safe,” Cuellar said.

Another concept this duo wanted to address with their studio; affordability of a quality place for people and families to build bonds while capturing it all.

“We have $25 for adults, and all of our tickets you have 45 minutes in our space to use all the walls you want, you can take all the pictures you’d like, and for kids6 to 12 it’s $15, and 5 and below are free. And we also have tickets for your pets, and you can bring your pets and that’s $10. And right now, we have 20% off all the tickets so it’s a good time to take advantage of that through October just to celebrate our opening,” Zepeda said.

The co-owners say, while the backgrounds may change from season to season, there will be one thing that won’t. There will always be a new memory to make just around the corner.

Memory Vault is located at 8 E. Concho St. While they do accept walk-ins, a reservation is preferred.