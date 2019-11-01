Connected Nation looking to help rural communities who need access to broadband

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Connected Nation is looking for nearly half a dozen rural communities who would like to start the process of getting better access to high-speed internet.

State Program Director for Connected Nation, Jennifer Harris, was in San Angelo for the 26th Annual Midwest Conference and stopped by our Digital Bureau to discuss the issue.

She says not having interest access can hinder business, job availability, education and more.

If you’d like to contact Jennifer about being part of their initiative, click here.