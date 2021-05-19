Congressman Pfluger and Farm Bureau Leader Copeland highlight western drought

Washington, D.C. — Wednesday, Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) invited Coke-Sterling County Farm Bureau President Ross Copeland to testify during a House Natural Resources Republican Forum on the Western Drought. During the forum, Mr. Copeland highlighted impacts of the drought on agricultural producers, and Congressman Pfluger highlighted the needs of the 11th District of Texas as well as Republican solutions to water challenges nationwide.

“Ross Copeland represents the next generation of farmers and ranchers and it was an honor to have him testify on behalf of the 11th District today,” said Congressman August Pfluger. “In West Texas, no one suffers more from the ongoing conditions than the farmers and ranchers who work the land. Unfortunately, instead of acknowledging the grave impacts of the drought on our producers, President Biden is laser-focused on sabotaging our economic recovery with nearly $2 trillion in new taxes on the American people, including a new, second death tax that that will devastate farm and ranch families in our district and beyond. Congress must immediately reauthorize the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildfire Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus (WHIP+) to cover disasters from 2020 and 2021. It is time to provide the needed relief so West Texas farmers can continue to supply the food and fiber our country depends on.”

“I want to thank Congressman Pfluger for inviting Texas Farm Bureau to participate in today’s U.S. House Natural Resources Committee forum on drought. It is an important topic impacting many Texas farmers and ranchers. My family and I understand firsthand the challenge of operating in drought conditions,” said Ross Copeland. “When disasters, like extreme drought, occur, we must ensure supplemental assistance is provided. Extension and strengthening of the USDA Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus is critically needed to cover extreme weather events, such as the current drought, for the 2020 and 2021 crop years. The longer Congress waits to act and pass an extension, the harder it will be for farm and ranch families across the country to continue operating.”

Ross Copeland is a fifth-generation farmer and rancher from Sterling City, Texas. He and his family make their living by raising cattle and sheep and growing crops. They own and operate land in Coke, Sterling, Scurry and San Saba counties. Copeland currently serves as president of the Coke-Sterling County Farm Bureau. He testified today on behalf of Texas Farm Bureau, the largest general farm organization in the state, representing over 533,000 member families.