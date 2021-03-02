Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) delivers opposition speech to H.R. 1

On March 2, 2021, Congressman August Pfluger’s team released the video and statements made by Pfluger on the House Floor.

Below is a transcription of the speech and further details from Pfluger.

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Tuesday, Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) delivered a speech on the House Floor in opposition to H.R. 1, the Democrats’ attempt to nationalize the American election system.

You can read the remarks below, or watch here.

“Thank you Madam Speaker,

“I rise today in opposition to H.R. 1, a twisted conglomerate of partisan policies meant to consolidate power here in Washington, D.C. [and] fully cement the swamp.

“This bill bans voter I.D. requirements nationwide, permanently expands mail in voting, and legalizes ballot harvesting. I am particularly disturbed by the fact that if this bill passes, taxpayer dollars will be directly funneled to Congressional candidates and campaigns.

“The folks in my district, the 11th District, Texas, absolutely do not approve of their hard-earned dollars paying for TV attack ads of any candidate, much less a candidate they don’t support.

“We need real, commonsense reforms to strengthen our election system, but H.R. 1 does just the opposite.

“I urge my colleagues to have a transparent debate to talk about these issues, and I urge them to come to the table for a reasonable, thoughtful debate so that we can get to the real issues that the American people deserve.

“And with that, I yield back.”