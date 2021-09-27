The debate over a Confederate monument Lockhart, Texas, continues Monday as a Caldwell County group discuss its ongoing fight to remove a granite obelisk dedicated to soldiers of the Civil War in 1923 (KXAN/Todd Bynum)

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — The debate over a Confederate monument Lockhart, Texas, continues Monday as a Caldwell County group discusses its ongoing fight to remove a granite obelisk dedicated to soldiers of the Civil War in 1923.

The monument is located near the county courthouse.

Last summer, Caldwell County commissioners voted unanimously to remove and relocate the monument elsewhere. But a group of locals says the county left residents with the bill to do it.

The group explains: “After a yearlong campaign, a multiracial coalition persuaded Caldwell County officials to approve relocation of the monument from such a high-visibility area to the county museum instead; however, Commissioners Court required the community to pay $29,600 for the costs.”

A press briefing will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the courthouse. KXAN will stream the event in this story.