SAN ANGELO, Texas – Conexión celebrates their 19th annual Christmas Posada. This year was an extra special one, as they honor Gregorio Gutierrez who passed away around this time last year.

“The passing of my dad, its going to be one year next Monday. time goes fast unfortunately he’s gone but this is in memory of him,” said Gregorio’s son Saul Gutierrez.

Gregorio was the founder of Conexion San Angelo, España, and Del Rio. Araceli Gutierrez, his wife, was touched to see how supportive the community was not just supporting the bilingual media outlet but also through a tough time.

“Thank you, thank you so much for all this help and support from the community. Every year you help me and hopefully during next years you will help me again,” said Gutierrez.



The Southside Lions club also came out to help out make sure the event went on without a hitch.

“We are out here working, serving all the food, and helping out with whatever Mrs. Gutierrez needs, so its been fun its been a great turn out,” said Monette Molinar, a southside lions club member.

There was food galore, from tamales to ponche, entertainment from Alma Mexicana, raffles and toys for the children! The event had a huge community turn out and Gregorio’s legacy continues to live on.