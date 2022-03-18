CONCHO VALLEY, Texas – (Update 5:16) The Texas A&M Forest Service reports that the Edmunson Fire in Sterling County has been 100% contained.

Final Update: the #EdmunsonFire in Sterling County is 3,878 acres and 100% contained. #txfire — Incident Information – Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) March 18, 2022

(Original story) Fires continue to blaze across the state of Texas into Friday, March 18th. Firefighters have been able to gain containment of those affecting the Concho Valley and surrounding areas.

Edmunson Fire – Sterling County

According to an update from Texas A&M Forest Service’s Incident Information Twitter, the Edmunson fire located in Sterling County is 90% contained. This fire is 3,878 acres.

Update: the #EdmunsonFire in Sterling County is 3,878 acres and 90% contained. #txfire — Incident Information – Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) March 18, 2022

Crews Gap Fire – Coleman County and Runnels County

Firefighters have been able to contain more of the fire that is in Coleman and Runnels County. Texas A&M Forest Service reports that this fire is an estimated 7,500 acres. The Crews Gap Fire sits at 80% contained.

Update: the #CrewsGapFire in Runnels/Coleman County is an estimated 7,500 acres and 80% contained. #txfire — Incident Information – Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) March 18, 2022

The Coleman Fire Department took to Facebook Thursday night to share that Highway 153 had been reopened to the public. Residents living in the area are able to return home.

Air support has also been reported assisting at this wildfire.

Chico Lane Fire – Reagan County

The Texas A&M Forest Service also tweeted that the Chico Lane Fire in Reagan County is 95% contained. The Chico Lane Fire is estimated to be 8,000 acres.