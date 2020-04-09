Concho Valley Transit to waive fares in response to COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Effective Monday, April 13th Concho Valley Transit will suspend all fares for its fixed route and eligible demand response services. Concho Valley Transit recognizes the continued need for public transportation for essential services and activities in the Concho Valley.

Extreme precautions are being taken to ensure that all CVT vehicles and common areas at the Multi-modal Facility are sanitized and that all local, state, and federal health guidelines are being followed.

This announcement comes after a prior change that allows passengers to schedule same day trips. CVT prides itself on providing safe and reliable transportation and excellent customer service.

If individuals have questions regarding these service changes, or need to schedule a trip, please contact CVT at 325-947-8729.